Three Class X students drown in Kolab dam

JEYPORE: A plan to unwind after the CBSE Board examinations turned into a tragic end for three Class X students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya as they drowned in the Kolab dam reservoir in Koraput district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident also triggered tension at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) with family members alleging negligence on the part of school authorities.

The deceased were identified as Lingaraj Khilo of Koraput, Swastik Sundar Halwa of Laxmipur, and Om Prakash Halwa of Lamtaput. They were students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Landiguda and staying in the school hostel.

According to sources, immediately after appearing their last paper of the exams on the day, the students had gone to the Kolab dam reservoir to take a bath and relax. However, one of them reportedly slipped into deep water. In an attempt to save him, the other two friends jumped in one after another but were unable to swim to safety, leading to all three drowning.

Sources said many students had already left the hostel with their parents after the examination concluded on Saturday, while the deceased were among a few who remained in the hostel.

On receiving information, police and local authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The bodies were later recovered and sent to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput for postmortem.

Tension prevailed at the hospital as family members and locals accused the school authorities of negligence. Questioning how the students were allowed to go out without proper supervision, they demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

Police have initiated an investigation into the mishap. Koraput SDPO SK Mandal said the postmortem will be carried out on Sunday. Further investigation is on, he added.