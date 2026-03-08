Women of Odisha: Driving change, shaping the future

Women’s empowerment is not merely a social objective; it is the foundation of sustainable development. A society truly progresses when its women are educated, confident, economically independent and able to participate equally in decision-making.

In recent years, India has taken important steps to improve the status of women, and among the states, Odisha has emerged as a strong example of women-led development through progressive government initiatives and community-driven programmes.

Historically, the women of Odisha have always displayed strength and resilience. From freedom fighters like Parbati Giri to pioneering leaders such as Sarala Devi, women have played a vital role in shaping the state’s social fabric. In contemporary times, the inspiring journey of President Droupadi Murmu, who rose from the tribal heartland of Odisha to the highest constitutional office of the nation, stands as a powerful reminder that determination and opportunity can transform lives.

Women’s confidence grows when they have access to education, financial independence and social recognition. Earlier, especially in rural areas, many women were limited to household responsibilities and had fewer opportunities to work or make decisions. Today, however, women across Odisha are emerging as entrepreneurs, community leaders and active participants in development.

At the heart of this transformation lies Mission Shakti, which organises women into self-help groups (SHGs) to promote financial independence and collective empowerment. Today, this movement connects nearly six lakh groups and around 70 lakh women across the state. Through these groups, women save money, access credit and start livelihood activities such as tailoring, handicrafts, food processing and agriculture. Initiatives like Subhadra Shakti Cafés, Subhadra Shakti Bazaars and retail marts have further created platforms for women to showcase and sell their products.