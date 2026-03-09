50-year-old man duped of Rs 4.40 lakh by travel agents on the pretext of a Char Dham Yatra

JAGATSINGHPUR: Travel agents from Haridwar in Uttarakhand have allegedly cheated a 50-year-old man of Jagatsinghpur district of Rs 4.40 lakh on the pretext of arranging a pilgrimage for his family.

The victim, Bighnaraj Chand of Sipi village, lodged a complaint in Jagatsinghpur police station in this regard on Saturday. Chand alleged that after being referred by one of his son’s acquaintances, he contacted travel agent Sahil Saini of Haridwar to arrange a Char Dham Yatra during May last year.

Later, he transferred the tour cost of Rs 4,40,000 to Saini in eight installments through PhonePe from the account of his son. As per the plan, Chand and his wife Manjubala booked air tickets from Bhubaneswar to Dehradun on May 13, 2025 with return tickets for May 19, 2025. They had planned to start the Char Dham Yatra from Dehradun on May 14.