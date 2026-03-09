7-year-old’s murder: Uncle committed crime to avenge insult, say police

BERHAMPUR: A day after the body of a seven-year-old was found with his throat slit in a sack, Bissamcuttack police on Sunday said the boy’s uncle murdered him to avenge humiliation by his family members.

The accused, 27-year-old Chandan Gantayat of Hanuman Sahi in Chatikana, was arrested for allegedly killing his brother’s son Rushi Gantayat.

Addressing mediapersons, Rayagada SP S Swati Kumar said police launched an investigation following a complaint filed by Rushi’s father on Saturday morning. During probe, police came to know that Chandan was under severe financial distress as his sports shop had remained closed for nearly a year. He was also addicted to online gaming.

Investigation further revealed that the accused had recently transferred money from his mother’s bank account to his own without her consent, leading to a dispute within the family.

On Friday, Rushi’s father and other family members confronted him over the issue at UGB Bank in Chatikana, which led to a heated argument. The accused was reprimanded by family members. Feeling humiliated, he decided to kill his elder brother’s son, said the SP.