All 450 slums in capital to be linked to sewerage system

BHUBANESWAR: All 450 slum settlements in the state capital will be connected to the city’s sewerage system as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen urban sanitation and water infrastructure.

In a meeting on drinking water management and sewerage system chaired by Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday, WATCO managing director Debabrata Mohanty shared the details of the plan to connect the remaining areas of the city including all 450 slum settlements to the sewerage network system of the city.

He also informed that based on the present population, the city is currently facing a deficit of around 65 MLD of potable water supply. To address the shortfall, discussions were held regarding the 130 MLD capacity water treatment plant under construction at Mundali and the 30 MLD capacity master balancing reservoir at Sikharchandi. Once completed, the project will strengthen the overall water supply system and provide water supply to around 730 apartment complexes in the city, officials said.

The WATCO MD also informed the MP about the projected future water demand of Bhubaneswar up to the year 2047, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat. To meet the future demand, a proposal has been made to establish an additional 400 MLD water treatment plant from 2036 onwards.

On water quality monitoring, he said regular water sample collection is being carried out through internal laboratories at water treatment plants, departmental staff and Jalasathis.

The test results are uploaded on the Jalamana App. For independent verification, samples are also being tested through PPP laboratories, while technical support is being sought through an MoU with the IIT-Bhubaneswar.