BMC to remove temporary traffic sheds, set up permanent structures this summer

BHUBANESWAR : Considering the potential risks associated with temporary sheds at traffic junctions during nor’westers and thunderstorms, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to do away with them and set up permanent structures at key locations in the city this summer.
A decision to this effect was taken during BMC’s meeting on summer preparedness chaired by mayor Sulochana Das on Saturday. BMC officials said the move has been initiated in view of the damage caused to bamboo structures and tarpaulin sheets during nor’wester storms and strong winds in the past, posing safety risks to the public.
Construction of the permanent sheds will begin soon. The mayor informed that the permanent sheds will be installed in phases. While one such shed has already been put up at AG Square, the civic body will now construct two more permanent sheds at Rupali Square and Power House Square at an investment of Rs 4 crore to provide relief to commuters during the scorching heat.
Officials from WATCO and other line departments attended the meeting to review heatwave preparedness in the city. As part of the measures, BMC officials said water kiosks will be opened in all wards, while BMC hospitals will set up special rooms for treatment of heatstroke patients.
The zonal deputy commissioners (ZDCs) will identify places to set up the kiosks and priority will be given to areas where no permanent drinking water kiosks exist.
This apart, schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the BMC area will ensure adequate supply of drinking water and stock of ORS for students, as per the summer guidelines of the Special Relief Commissioner.
The civic body has also issued direction for immediate repair of defunct tube wells within seven days. Ward offices will be equipped with fans and drinking water facilities and repairs will be carried out wherever required.