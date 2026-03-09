BMC to remove temporary traffic sheds, set up permanent structures this summer

BHUBANESWAR : Considering the potential risks associated with temporary sheds at traffic junctions during nor’westers and thunderstorms, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to do away with them and set up permanent structures at key locations in the city this summer.

A decision to this effect was taken during BMC’s meeting on summer preparedness chaired by mayor Sulochana Das on Saturday. BMC officials said the move has been initiated in view of the damage caused to bamboo structures and tarpaulin sheets during nor’wester storms and strong winds in the past, posing safety risks to the public.

Construction of the permanent sheds will begin soon. The mayor informed that the permanent sheds will be installed in phases. While one such shed has already been put up at AG Square, the civic body will now construct two more permanent sheds at Rupali Square and Power House Square at an investment of Rs 4 crore to provide relief to commuters during the scorching heat.