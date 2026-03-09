CM Majhi transfers Rs 5,106 crore to 1.02 crore Subhadras

BHUBANESWAR: Marking the International Women’s Day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday released the fourth instalment of financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana, transferring more than `5,106 crore to over 1.02 crore women beneficiaries across the state.

At a state-level programme held in Puri, the chief minister credited the scheme for bringing a “transformational change” in the lives of women within a short period.

During the fourth phase, 1,02,12,665 beneficiaries received `5,000 each directly into their bank accounts. Of them, 4,20,854 beneficiaries belong to Puri district.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said the Subhadra scheme has emerged a powerful tool for women’s empowerment in Odisha. “Within just one-and-half years, Subhadra Yojana has become a messenger of remarkable transformation for our mothers and sisters. In the coming days, more and more women will join this journey of change,” the chief minister said.

Majhi said that the initiative has provided financial independence and distinct identity, boosting their confidence and self-identity. Highlighting the impact of the scheme, the chief minister said many beneficiaries across districts such as Angul, Balangir, Bargarh, Bhadrak and Cuttack have successfully started ventures including mushroom cultivation, poultry farming, bamboo enterprises and small business using the assistance.

He also released the Subhadra evaluation report prepared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur. According to the survey, 25.52 per cent of the beneficiaries used the fund to start business, while 35.7 per cent utilised it for household needs. Others invested in savings, skill development and loan repayment, improving their status within families.