Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary hosts second edition of Indian Bison Fest

SAMBALPUR: The second edition of the Indian Bison Fest was hosted at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary here on Sunday.

More than 600 people from across western Odisha including wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, villagers and students participated in the festival which was organised to celebrate the conservation of Indian bison (gaur) and its growing presence in Debrigarh-Hirakud landscape.

The festival featured expert discussions on the Indian bison and a wildlife documentary screening. Frontline forest staff were also honoured during the event, with awards presented to the best-performing foresters and forest guards for their contribution to gaur conservation and protection. Prizes were also presented to the winners of drawing competitions held for school and college students.

A special attraction of this year’s event was the introduction of night camping, allowing visitors to experience the sanctuary’s wilderness after sunset. On Sunday evening, the participants of the fest experienced a 2.5-hour gaur safari followed by stargazing sessions. They will visit the Bat Island and Island Cafe on Monday, where they can safely observe more than 1,000 fruit bats (flying foxes).