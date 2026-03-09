Family members urge Maoist leader Sukru to lay down arms

PHULBANI: The family of top Maoist leader Sukru has made an emotional public appeal, urging him to abandon the path of violence and surrender to the police. The plea comes as security forces intensify search operations for the extremist in the forests of Kandhamal district.

According to reports, security forces have surrounded Gumma forest area under Daringbadi police limits, where Sukru is believed to be hiding. Kandhamal SP Harisha BC said a large-scale combing operation has been launched in the area to track down the Maoist leader. Additionally, security forces are using a thermal-sensor surveillance drone with a 1,500 km flight range to locate him.

Sukru has reportedly been involved in Maoist activities for nearly 30 years and is viewed as a key figure within the extremist network operating in the area. Because of his extensive involvement in Maoist operations, the Odisha government has announced a reward of `2.5 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Sukru’s family members, who live in Kurub village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri district, are anxiously waiting for his return. Through a public appeal, they have urged him to surrender to the authorities and rejoin mainstream society.

Residents of his native village have also echoed the appeal. Villagers recalled that during his early years, Sukru had worked to develop the village. They said if he chose to abandon the armed struggle, he could once again make a positive contribution to the society.

Despite several opportunities offered by the police to surrender peacefully, reports indicate that Sukru has remained defiant. There are also signs that other Maoist cadres might be discouraging or stopping him from surrendering.

Police urged the Maoist cadres to lay down arms peacefully and avail rehabilitation benefits under the government’s surrender policy.