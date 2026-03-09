Ganjam hit-and-run accused had claimed two lives in 2017: CB

BHUBANESWAR: Investigation into the Ganjam hit-and-run case on Haladiapadar road overbridge (ROB) that claimed five lives in January this year and drew the attention of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) has brought to fore that the truck driver involved in the mishap had killed two persons in a similar fashion nine years ago.

In a detailed report to the Home department recently, the CID-CB of Odisha Police stated that accused Pradeep Jani was involved in another fatal road accident that claimed two lives within Digapahandi police limits back in 2017.

Referring to the January Haladiapadar ROB accident case, the CB report stated that Jagan Nahak and Rakesh Nahak, both residents of Nimakhandi, were returning to their village on a motorcycle when the speeding truck driven by Jani hit them from behind, leading to their deaths on the spot. During his attempt to flee, Jani hit two other motorcycles coming from the opposite side and claimed three other lives on the same ROB.

“Jani has been driving the truck owned by one Bishnu Priya Sahu for the last four to five months. His blood sample was collected and sent to SFSL in Bhubaneswar for examination. Gosaninuagaon police registered a case and the probe is underway,” the CB said.