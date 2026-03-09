Jagatsinghpur collector submits draft charges against Tirtol tehsildar

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Saturday submitted draft charges against Tirtol tehsildar to the additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The action follows the failure of the tehsildar, Maheswar Behera, to evict illegal red brick kilns despite directions from the sub-collector and show-cause notice issued by the collector.

According to reports, seven red brick kilns are illegally operating on government land in Tarijanga village under Tirtol tehsil. The kilns are reportedly functioning without mandatory government approvals, including environmental clearance, mining permit, land conversion or agricultural NOC, factory licence, GST registration and fire safety clearance. Despite administrative directives, the tehsildar reportedly failed to take effective steps for their eviction.

Following public complaints, Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai initiated seven separate cases against the owners and proprietors of the illegal kilns. Although the owners appeared for the hearings, they failed to produce the required permissions. Tarai disposed of the cases on January 22 and directed the tehsildar to evict the brick kilns.