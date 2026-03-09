Jagatsinghpur collector submits draft charges against Tirtol tehsildar

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur district administration on Saturday submitted draft charges against Tirtol tehsildar to the additional chief secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management department for initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him.
The action follows the failure of the tehsildar, Maheswar Behera, to evict illegal red brick kilns despite directions from the sub-collector and show-cause notice issued by the collector.
According to reports, seven red brick kilns are illegally operating on government land in Tarijanga village under Tirtol tehsil. The kilns are reportedly functioning without mandatory government approvals, including environmental clearance, mining permit, land conversion or agricultural NOC, factory licence, GST registration and fire safety clearance. Despite administrative directives, the tehsildar reportedly failed to take effective steps for their eviction.
Following public complaints, Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai initiated seven separate cases against the owners and proprietors of the illegal kilns. Although the owners appeared for the hearings, they failed to produce the required permissions. Tarai disposed of the cases on January 22 and directed the tehsildar to evict the brick kilns.
However, despite the order, the tehsildar allegedly failed to take action until February 8, following which Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal issued a show-cause notice to him. In his report, Behera stated that notices had been issued to the kiln owners in May 2025, asking them to produce relevant documents, but they did not appear.
He also claimed that demolition was delayed for about a week due to non-availability of an excavator and manpower, despite requests made to the police, fire services and medical authorities for assistance. Two FIRs have also been lodged against the kiln owners at Tirtol police station.
However, the collector found the explanation unsatisfactory and forwarded draft charges against Behera for initiation of disciplinary proceedings. Sources said he has also initiated an inquiry against revenue inspector of Tirtol Rinkilata Pal for gross misconduct, insubordination, disobedience of government instructions and negligence in the discharge of duty in connection with the eviction of the brick kilns.
The tehsildar could not be reached for comment.