Karnataka man held for raping woman in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Saturday arrested a 33-year-old Karnataka native for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman hailing from Odisha.

The accused, a resident of Karnataka’s Bidar area, was currently staying in Hyderabad. He had come in contact with the victim a few months back while they were in Chennai. He had allegedly concealed his religion from the woman.

The duo eventually entered into a relationship and spent some time together in Hyderabad too. Police said the man had even accompanied the complainant to temples on different occasions in an attempt to hide his identity. They recently came to Bhubaneswar and checked into a hotel within Saheed Nagar police limits.

However, the woman became suspicious that the accused was hiding his true identity. “During their stay here, he forcefully established physical relationship with her. He even severely beat up the victim when she opposed his advances,” police said.

The cops seized a car bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number from him. Sources said the woman has completed a course in hotel management while the accused holds an engineering degree.