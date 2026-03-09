‘Nua Arambha’ initiative helps women restart careers in Tata Power DISCOMs

Speaking on the occasion, chief of Odisha distribution business, Gajanan Kale noted that diversity and inclusion were key drivers of organisational growth and innovation. “Initiatives like ‘Nua Arambha’ provide women professionals the opportunity and confidence to restart their careers and contribute meaningfully to the organisation and society,” he said.

Director on the Boards of TPNODL and TPWODL and professor at the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi, Monica Singhania appreciated the resilience and determination of the women professionals who have chosen to return to the workforce and commended the four DISCOMs of Tata Power for fostering an environment that supports women’s learning, leadership and professional growth.

Among others, TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh and chief, Business Human Resources (BHR) Shyam Sunder Choudhury along with other senior leaders attended the event.