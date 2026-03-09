Odisha man, niece held in cyber fraud racket

BERHAMPUR: The cyber crime and economic offences wing of Berhampur on Sunday arrested a 51-year-old man and his niece for their alleged involvement in a racket that procured and managed mule bank accounts.

While the man was identified as Satya Narayan Dash of Goutamnagar in Nimakhandi, police refused to divulge the name of his 38-year-old niece.

The breakthrough came during the investigation of a cyber crime case lodged on November 26, 2025. Police found that more than eight mule bank accounts were being operated in the names of the accused’s relatives.