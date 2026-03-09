Probe launched into drowning death of three JNV students

JEYPORE: The Koraput district administration has launched a probe into the drowning death of three Class X students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Landiguda, in Kolab dam reservoir.

A four-member team comprising Koraput tehsildar Syed Sabar Saha, SDPO SK Mandal, district education officer Karunakar Bhuye and district welfare officer Sunil Kumar Tandi visited the school on Sunday to investigate the incident. The officials interacted with students and teachers and also visited the reservoir where the drowning deaths took place.

“The team visited JNV, Landiguda and inquired into all aspects of the incident by interacting with students and teachers and inspecting the drowning spot. The probe report will be submitted to Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan soon,” said SDPO Mandal. Official sources said the team is expected to submit its report by Monday.