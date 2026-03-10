After coffee, strawberry farming gains ground in Koraput district

Strawberry cultivation is also expanding rapidly in Semiliguda block, where farmers have taken up the crop in villages such as Sundiput, Putsil, Malikhudi and Pakjhola with government support. Around 4.95 lakh saplings have been planted across the block.

A farmer from Putsil village, Rajib Jani, said, “Strawberry cultivation has encouraged us to adopt new farming practices. With proper support and training, we are confident of earning sustainable income.”

Similarly, strawberry cultivation has been introduced for the first time in Kaugauda village under Dasmantpur block, covering 25 acres and benefiting around 30 tribal farmers. The initiative, supported by the horticulture department, includes the provision of saplings, irrigation pumps and training.

“We never imagined growing strawberries in our village. With government support and training, we are optimistic that this crop will improve our livelihoods,” said Padalam Gadaba, a farmer from Kaugauda.

Deputy director of Horticulture, Koraput, Sudam Charan Biswal said the region’s climate is favourable for strawberry cultivation. “Farmers have shown keen interest and collective participation. This initiative will help them become self-reliant and enhance their income in the coming years,” he said.

Officials noted that strawberry plants yield fruit for up to three years, making the crop a viable long-term option. This year, strawberry is expected to be cultivated in an area of around 75 acres across different blocks, officials said.