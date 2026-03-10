Agitation by farmers over pending kharif paddy purchase intensifies

BARGARH: The agitation by farmers over pending kharif procurement intensified on Monday after police removed paddy sacks dumped on the district collectorate premises.

In the morning, farmers from several villages under Saharatikra mandi in Bheden block staged protest by dumping paddy sacks at the collectorate. They alleged that despite submitting all required documents in August last year, many farmers were left out of the registration process for kharif paddy procurement due to administrative lapses. Besides, they are yet to receive tokens to sell their produce.

In the evening, police with the help of labourers removed the paddy from the collectorate premises and threw the sacks outside the office complex. The police action led to tension as some farmers resisted the move. Subsequently, police detained several farmers citing unlawful activities during the protest.

Earlier in the day, ARCS Radhe Meher, CSO Dibyasingh Badamali and additional sub-collector Madanlal Panda reached the protest site and sought two days’ time from the farmers to address their grievances. However, the farmers remained firm on continuing the agitation until their paddy is procured.

Farmer leader Ramesh Mahapatra said, “Around 20 farmers are in police custody. We will continue to stage protest outside the collector’s office for an indefinite period.”

The protest comes at a time when registration for rabi paddy procurement is set to begin from Tuesday even as kharif paddy purchase from thousands of farmers remains incomplete.

Sources said several mandis in the district are nearing closure though many farmers are yet to receive procurement tokens or sell their produce.