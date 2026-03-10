As enforcement falters, illegal vehicles’ use rises in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Vehicle Scrappage Policy which mandates scrapping vehicles older than 15 years to reduce pollution and accident risks, has seemingly given way for their unauthorised modification and usage by scrap dealers amid slack enforcement by the authorities.

As per the policy, old vehicles are required to be scrapped via registered scrapping facilities (RVSFs), enabling their owners to receive a certificate of deposit (CD) to claim incentives on new vehicles.

However, after introduction of the policy, some people have reportedly been selling their old two-wheelers to scrap dealers at throwaway prices. The vehicles are then modified by attaching trolleys and used for their scrap business, in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Such type of modified vehicles can regularly be seen plying in Jagatpur area of the city. Most scrap dealers neither wear helmets nor possess driving licence to ply such vehicles in and around busy marketplaces.

“As per Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, any unauthorised alteration or modification of a vehicle, especially those which deviate from specifications mentioned in the registration certificate, is a punishable offence. The growing trend of vehicle modifications not only violates these legal provisions but also contributes to increased road hazards,” said a city-based lawyer.