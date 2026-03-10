Chief secretary reviews development projects in Balasore district

BALASORE: Chief secretary Anu Garg attended an International Women’s Day programme organised on the Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) campus at Chandipur in Balasore on Monday.

She jointly inaugurated the event along with Dr Samir V Kamat, secretary of DRDO. Directors from various DRDO laboratories, as well as women scientists and researchers from different parts of the country, participated in the event.

Later, Garg held a review meeting with the district administration where collector Suryabanshi Mayur Vikas delivered a presentation on ‘Balasore Vision Document’. The presentation highlighted major ongoing projects in the district, such as Subarnarekha Port, Subarnarekha River Rejuvenation Plan, tourism projects and the export potential of seafood and other commodities.

It also presented several proposals including construction of ring road, establishment of a museum related to art, science, literature and developing Balasore into a municipal corporation. The chief secretary advised the officials to implement the projects within the stipulated time.