Class IX student gives birth to baby boy in Odisha, probe launched

PHULBANI: A Class IX student of a residential school run by the ST and SC Development department in Kandhamal’s Phiringia block has reportedly given birth to a baby boy.

The 14-year-old girl was staying in the school hostel. School authorities came to know about her pregnancy last month when she was around eight months expecting. Following this, the headmaster informed the girl’s family members and handed her over to them.

The minor delivered the baby at her home on March 1. The incident came to light after her family filed a complaint in Gochhapada police station on Friday last week.

According to the complaint, the girl returned home for school holidays last year. During that period, a youth from Pindangi village under Gochhapada police limits allegedly kept physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage.

IIC Sanjit Kumar Behera said police have registered a case and launched an investigation. The accused has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Both the minor mother and the newborn are currently in poor health because her family has not taken them to a hospital due to fear of social stigma, said police. The school’s headmaster has also filed a separate complaint in Phiringia police station in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, block education officer of Phiringia Alok Pradhan said the district administration has initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Locals criticised the hostel authorities for their failure to detect the pregnancy for several months, raising concerns about supervision and health monitoring in government residential schools.