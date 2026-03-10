'Craftsperson of the week' launched to market work of artisans

BHUBANESWAR : ‘Craftsperson of the Week’ - an initiative to facilitate artists from different parts of Odisha to display and sell their art and craft products in the state capital, was launched by the Crafts Council of Odisha here on Monday.

As part of the initiative, the Council, an association of craft lovers in the state affiliated to the Crafts Council of India and the World Crafts Council, will showcase one outstanding craftsperson from Monday to Sunday every week.

Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar who inaugurated a crafts showroom at Ekamra Haat for the purpose on the day, lauded the initiative and urged craft lovers and the public to visit the exhibition in large numbers and encourage the craftspersons.

“As part of the programme, one selected craftsperson will be provided with an air-conditioned showroom at Ekamra Haat for the entire week free of cost to display and sell his/her products. The Council will also facilitate publicity and interaction with buyers, designers and craft lovers,”said retired IAS officer and chairman of Crafts Council of Odisha, Santosh Kumar Mohapatra.