'Craftsperson of the week' launched to market work of artisans

BHUBANESWAR : ‘Craftsperson of the Week’ - an initiative to facilitate artists from different parts of Odisha to display and sell their art and craft products in the state capital, was launched by the Crafts Council of Odisha here on Monday.
As part of the initiative, the Council, an association of craft lovers in the state affiliated to the Crafts Council of India and the World Crafts Council, will showcase one outstanding craftsperson from Monday to Sunday every week.
Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts department secretary Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar who inaugurated a crafts showroom at Ekamra Haat for the purpose on the day, lauded the initiative and urged craft lovers and the public to visit the exhibition in large numbers and encourage the craftspersons.
“As part of the programme, one selected craftsperson will be provided with an air-conditioned showroom at Ekamra Haat for the entire week free of cost to display and sell his/her products. The Council will also facilitate publicity and interaction with buyers, designers and craft lovers,”said retired IAS officer and chairman of Crafts Council of Odisha, Santosh Kumar Mohapatra.
Mohapatra explained that the objective of the initiative is to preserve and promote the traditional crafts of Odisha and support the artists. “Under the programme, the Council will also arrange publicity through social media and facilitate interaction with designers, buyers and exporters to help artisans access wider markets. It is also proposed to organise interaction with schoolchildren to promote awareness about handicrafts among the younger generation,” he said.
The Council further plans to undertake craft-specific development programmes covering various aspects of production and marketing such as raw material, design and product development, branding and publicity. The Crafts Council of Odisha will collaborate with the government and other organisations to carry forward its objectives, Mohapatra informed.
In the first month, the programme will be supported and sponsored by SNM Group of Companies. The Council will bring in more such sponsorships to take up the drive.
Mohapatra said the Crafts Council has also been organising Master Crafters Exhibition, highlighting excellence in craftsmanship and providing master artisans a platform to present their finest works in the state.