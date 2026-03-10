Drowning of students: Three JNV staff suspended

JEYPORE: Three staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Landiguda in Koraput district were suspended on Sunday after three Class X students drowned in Kolab dam reservoir.

Physics teacher Chaman Kumar, PET Rahul Singh and the hostel caretaker were placed under suspension by the Bhopal-based regional office of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) for their alleged negligence that facilitated the students to sneak out of the school campus.

After completion of their CBSE Class X examination on Saturday, the three students went to the reservoir with their friends on a fun trip. While bathing, the trio slipped into deep water and drowned.

The deceased students - Lingaraj Khilo of Koraput, Swastik Sundar Halwa of Laxmipur and Om Prakash Halwa of Lamtaput - were staying in the school hostel.