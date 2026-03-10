Odisha: Blast in ice cream-making unit kills one, three injured

BERHAMPUR: A person was killed and three others suffered critical injuries after the compressor of an ice cream making unit exploded in Ganjam’s Dharakote block on Monday.

The mishap took place at the ice cream factory in Talapatna village. The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Bideshi Pradhan, the main operator of the unit.

Police said the ice cream making unit was being run by one Ramesh Mahapatra (70) from his house. In the morning, workers were busy filling ice cream into containers while Bideshi along with Ramesh and his son Hemant Mahapatra and wife Sabhapati Mahapatra were present near the compressor.

All of a sudden, the compressor exploded. The blast was so severe that four of them were thrown into the air and fell at a distance. The asbestos roof of the unit was also blown away in the explosion.

The four injured were rushed to Dharakote community health centre. After preliminary treatment, they were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. However, Bideshi reportedly succumbed to his injuries on the way. Ramesh, his wife and son are undergoing treatment in the MCH.

On being informed, police reached the mishap site to take stock of the situation. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered in Dharakote police station in connection with the incident and and further investigation is underway.