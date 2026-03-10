Odisha: CHSE introduces improvement exam to help Plus II students increase marks

BHUBANESWAR : The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has decided to introduce improvement exam from this year for Plus II final year students appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE).

CHSE officials said the decision has been taken to allow students to enhance their performance in the AHSE. While CBSE allows the improvement exam in three papers, the CHSE has decided to introduce the exam for one paper considering the large number of students appearing for the Plus II final year exam in the state every year.

The improvement exam will be conducted simultaneously with the instant examination held every year after completion of the AHSE, said the Council officials.

Sharing details, CHSE controller of examination (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida told TNIE that the Council was previously conducting the instant examination for those who have failed in one paper in the AHSE. However, the improvement exam will be an extra chance for students to improve their performance.

“As part of this exam, the students will be allowed to retake any one paper of their choice, after clearing the main exam, to improve their AHSE result. It has been designed for those who are seeking higher scores for specific cut-offs and admissions,” Parida said.