Odisha: Dak sevak ends life after losing job

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 48-year-old dak sevak of Kujang sub-post office in Jagatsinghpur district allegedly ended his life on Sunday after being removed from his job for not possessing the required educational qualification.

The deceased was identified as Prasanta Kumar Lenka, a resident of Titira under Balikuda police limits. He was working as a dak sevak (packer) in Kujang sub-post office.

Sources said Prasanta’s father Dharmananda Lenka used to work as a gramin dak sevak (GDS) in the post office. After Dharmananda’s sudden death, his son was given the job of dak sevak (packer) on compassionate grounds in March 2023.

As per Rule 3-B (II) of the GDS (Conduct and Engagement) Rules, 2020, pass certificate of secondary school examination of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects), conducted by any recognised board, is required for all approved categories of GDS.

There is a provision that if the dependent of a deceased GDS does not possess the required certificate, he may be given time up to a maximum of three years to acquire the educational qualification.