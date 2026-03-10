Odisha man attacked on sorcery whiff, 10 held

BERHAMPUR: Police on Sunday arrested 10 people for allegedly assaulting a 59-year-old man on suspicion of being a sorcery practitioner at Belapunji village in Belaguntha area of Ganjam district.

The victim, Gopalkrushna Sethy of Chadhiapali village, suffered serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur.

Police said Sethy went to the temple in Belapunji to worship the village deity on Saturday night. He reportedly covered himself with a black cloth and wore a garland. On spotting Sethy in such an attire, villagers suspected him to be a witchcraft practitioner. They allegedly tied his limbs and assaulted him mercilessly with a wooden baton.

Sethy suffered grievous injuries and was rescued by police on Sunday morning. He was first taken to Belaguntha community health centre and later admitted to MKCG MCH.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sethy’s son, police registered a case and arrested 10 villagers of Belapunji village. The baton and rope used in the crime have been seized. The 10 accused were produced in court. A search is underway to nab other villagers involved in the crime, said police.