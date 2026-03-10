Odisha: Man killed in elephant attack

BARGARH: A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Andharipali village under Attabira police limits in Bargarh district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Benudhar Chhuria of Andharipali. According to reports, Chhuria had gone to an orchard on the outskirts of the village early in the morning when he encountered a wild elephant. The pachyderm reportedly attacked him, killing him on the spot.

On receiving information, Godbhaga outpost officer Ganesh Barik reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

Sources in the Forest department said the elephant was part of a herd that has now moved towards Khaliapali village. The local forest authorities are keeping a close watch on the movement of the elephant herd.