Test of patience for Odisha's forest department as Olive Ridley mass nesting yet to begin

BHUBANESWAR : Contrary to last year when mass nesting of Olive Ridleys had commenced in full swing by this time, their much-anticipated annual arribada this year is yet to begin along Odisha coast, prompting forest officials to intensify monitoring of key nesting beaches in the state.

By February-end last year, Rushikulya rookery in Ganjam had witnessed a record turnout of over seven lakh Olive Ridleys for arribada. However, the phenomenon is yet to take place at the site this year, only except some sporadic nesting as of March 7 (Sunday), officials of Berhampur forest division said.

“Around 1,200 Olive Ridleys had arrived for nesting two days back. However, it is difficult to predict as to when the turtles will turn up in masses for their annual arribada. Monitoring and surveillance have been intensified to ensure the breeding site remains completely undisturbed,” said an official from Khallikote forest range of Berhampur division.

Nesting in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary near Bhitarkanika, world’s largest breeding site for the Olive Ridleys, too remains sporadic as of Sunday. Mangrove Wildlife Division, Rajnagar, DFO Varadaraj Gaonkar, however, said mass nesting of Olive Ridleys in the Gahirmatha last year had commenced only around this time. “We are keeping a close eye on the breeding site as the arribada could take place anytime,” he said.

The DFO further underlined that factors like southernly winds and optimum temperature on the beach were crucial for mass nesting. “Once these factors fall in place, the Olive Ridleys will turn up for the arribada event. Until then, we have to remain vigilant and in wait and watch mode,” the DFO said.

As it is, the Forest department has intensified patrolling along Rushikulya, Gahirmatha and Devi river mouths for mass nesting of Olive Ridleys.

Officials of Puri wildlife division said around 25,000 eggs have already been laid in sporadic nesting in Devi mouth and Astaranga beach. One Olive Ridley even laid eggs along the Blue Flag beach in Puri. Forest officials said around 120 eggs have been collected from the site and shifted to a designated hatchery to ensure their protection and safe incubation.