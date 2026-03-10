Tragic Monday: Six road mishaps claim 13 lives in Odisha

A horrifying spate of road accidents in a span of 24 hours claimed 13 lives across the state on Monday.

Four of the fatalities were reported in Bargarh district. The other deaths were reported from Sambalpur (3), Sundargarh and Keonjhar (two each), and Khurda and Balangir (one each).

The mishap in Bargarh was the most tragic as it claimed four members of a family, including a three-year-old child. Police said six members of a family from Ghati Jampali village under Binika police station limits were returning home after a wedding feast on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A speeding MUV rammed into both motorcycles near a curve, killing four of them, near Mehena Chhak on the Godbhaga-Mahulpali road.

Police arrested the MUV driver, identified as Mukesh Patel, for allegedly driving the vehicle at high speed. The vehicle involved in the crash is reportedly associated with a liquor outlet.

In the second mishap, three youths were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a container truck near Dimirimunda Chhak under Jamankira police station limits in Sambalpur district on the day.

The impact was so severe that the bike was trapped under the container’s wheels. The collision also triggered a fire in the truck, completely torching the bike and the front portion of the container. All three youths riding the bike sustained critical injuries and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

The mishap led to a road blockade, with villagers demanding a permanent solution to frequent accidents on the stretch.