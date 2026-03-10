Women’s Day celebrated by KIIT, KISS, KIMS

BHUBANESWAR : The International Women’s Day was celebrated by the KIIT, KISS and KIMS here to reaffirm their commitment to gender equality and empowerment.

Joining the event, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta highlighted the contributions of women in different sectors and emphasised that the growth of KIIT has also been driven by the respect and opportunities it provides to women. He highlighted that around 50 per cent of the staff across KIIT, KISS and KIMS are women.

Sharing a personal note, he said that his mother was his greatest inspiration and that the values she instilled in him ultimately shaped the vision that led to the creation of KIIT and KISS. He encouraged women to continue strengthening themselves and supporting one another.

Among others KIIT University VC Prof Saranjit Singh, registrar Prof Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty and other officials were present.