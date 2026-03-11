Odisha man, pregnant sister-in-law jump in front of train, die

BALASORE: A man and his 18-year-old pregnant sister-in-law reportedly died after jumping in front of a train near Jaleswar railway station in Balasore district on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Bijay Sahoo (35) and his brother’s wife Bandita Sahoo of Rajpur village under Jaleswar police limits. Bandita was reportedly six months pregnant.

Locals claimed Bijay and Bandita were in a relationship which reportedly led to frequent disputes in their family.

At around 8 pm on Monday, the duo reportedly met at Jaleswar railway station and jumped in front of Kharagpur–Jajpur Express.

After the train’s loco pilot alerted railway authorities, police from Jaleswar outpost reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Police registered an unnatural death case and sent the bodies to Jaleswar hospital for postmortem. On Tuesday, the bodies were handed over to family members after autopsy. Further investigation is underway, police said.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)