Three killed, two hurt in bike collision in Odisha's Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in a crash involving two motorcycles on NH-36 in Rayagada district during the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Akash Mandangi (26) of Ramanaguda and Birisingh Hikka (24) of Kolnara. Identity of the third deceased and the two injured is yet to be established.

The mishap took place at around 1 am in Durgi area under Bissamcuttack police limits. Sources said five persons were travelling on two motorcycles at a high speed. The bikes collided head-on near a roadside eatery.

On hearing the loud sound of the crash, the eatery staff rushed to the spot and found the five lying on the road with critical injuries. They were immediately taken to Rayagada district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors pronounced two of them dead. Another injured person succumbed during treatment.

An officer of Bissamcuttack police station said two injured persons are undergoing treatment in the DHH and their condition is critical. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to identify the third deceased and the injured victims, and inform their family members.

Bodies of the three deceased have been kept in the DHH mortuary. Investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fatal mishap, the officer added.