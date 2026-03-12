10 Maoists lay down arms in Odisha's Kandhamal district

BHUBANESWAR/PHULBANI: In a significant development in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations in Odisha, 10 hardcore cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) including the state committee member of Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division Sanu Pottam surrendered before Odisha Police in Kandhamal district on Wednesday.

The Maoists including seven women cadres formally surrendered before ADG anti-Naxal operations Sanjeeb Panda and other top officials of Odisha Police and the CRPF during a special function held at the Reserve Police Lines in Phulbani.

The most senior among the surrendered rebels, Pottam alias Nitu (48) carried a reward of `55 lakh. Hailing from Kursil village of Todka gram panchayat in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, Pottam joined as a member of the banned outfit in Western Bastar, Bijapur in 1997. He served in Mainpur-Nuapada division of the outlawed organisation for nearly 23 years and then moved to Sunabeda area of Nuapada for two years till 2022.

Later, Pottam joined the KKBN division and remained active in the area from April 2022 to 2026. He has 11 different cases against him in Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Another senior cadre Santaei Salam alias Anupa (45), a divisional committee member, had a `22 lakh reward on her head. Laxmi Madvi alias Sangita (38) and Sunil Telam (28), both area committee members carrying a reward of `11 lakh each, also surrendered along with Manjula Punem alias Silpa (23), Rambati Oyam alias Jamuna (30), Ganesh Kunjam (28), Susila Dudi (18), Sarita Kuhudam (25) and Chodi Yogi alias Rajni (22).