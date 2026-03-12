69 nodal officers in Jagatsinghpur district get show cause notice for unauthorised absence from mandis

JAGATSINGHPUR: The salaries of 69 mandi nodal officers (MNOs) in Jagatsinghpur district have been withheld for the month of March due to their unauthorised absence from the paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

The district administration issued show-cause notices to them on Tuesday, asking them to submit their replies within three days. Sources said a total of 115 PPCs, 106 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and nine women self-help groups have been engaged to procure paddy from farmers. Despite directives from the administration and authorities concerned, many MNOs reportedly failed to visit the procurement centres, leading to irregularities due to lack of supervision.

In absence of monitoring, allegations have surfaced that mandi staff and millers are intimidating poor farmers, cheating them in paddy transactions, violating government rules and misusing schemes. Farmers have also complained of illegal deductions of 4-6 kg paddy per quintal and harassment.