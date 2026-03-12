69 nodal officers in Jagatsinghpur district get show cause notice for unauthorised absence from mandis

JAGATSINGHPUR: The salaries of 69 mandi nodal officers (MNOs) in Jagatsinghpur district have been withheld for the month of March due to their unauthorised absence from the paddy procurement centres (PPCs).
The district administration issued show-cause notices to them on Tuesday, asking them to submit their replies within three days. Sources said a total of 115 PPCs, 106 primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and nine women self-help groups have been engaged to procure paddy from farmers. Despite directives from the administration and authorities concerned, many MNOs reportedly failed to visit the procurement centres, leading to irregularities due to lack of supervision.
In absence of monitoring, allegations have surfaced that mandi staff and millers are intimidating poor farmers, cheating them in paddy transactions, violating government rules and misusing schemes. Farmers have also complained of illegal deductions of 4-6 kg paddy per quintal and harassment.
To curb irregularities in procurement, the administration directed the MNOs to conduct regular supervision on mandi days. However, data from the P-PAS portal reportedly showed that the 69 MNOs remained absent between February 12 and 20.
Collector J Sonal has asked the MNOs to submit their explanations within three days, failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say and appropriate action will be taken against them.
District civil Supplies officer Jitraya Charan Tudu said the administration has taken these steps to ensure smooth paddy procurement. Following the collector’s instructions, directions have also been issued to the respective drawing and disbursing officers to take necessary action.
Last month, the district administration seized nearly 500 bags of paddy allegedly stored by a trader at Titira village under Balikuda police limits. Similarly, another 200 bags were seized from traders in Tirtol, who had reportedly purchased paddy from farmers at Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 per quintal, far below the minimum support price (MSP).