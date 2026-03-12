CM Majhi worried over Odias stranded in Gulf countries

BHUBANESWAR: With tension raging in the Middle East, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said he was deeply concerned about reports of Odias stranded in the Gulf countries and directed chief secretary Anu Garg to take necessary steps to facilitate their return from the war-torn countries.

Majhi, who reviewed the situation at Lok Seva Bhawan here, stressed on the need to bring back Odia travelers and workers safely and asked Garg to closely monitor the situation arising out of the ongoing Iran-US war in the region.

On March 2, the chief secretary had convened a high-level meeting on the Middle East situation, while Odisha Paribar OSD Pritish Panda was designated as the nodal officer for coordination with the Odia diaspora.

The CMO said that the Odisha Paribar directorate has received about 200 phone calls from stranded Odias in the Middle East seeking assistance and is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to help facilitate their return. The ministry has also set up a special control room and issued a toll-free helpline number 1800-118-797 in view of the current situation in the West Asia and the Gulf region, it added.