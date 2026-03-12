High-power panel meeting to select Odisha Human Rights Commission chief, AG tells Orissa HC

CUTTACK: A public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the Orissa High Court has highlighted the alleged administrative paralysis in the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) due to key vacancies and the absence of an acting chairperson.

The PIL filed on February 18 by high court advocate and human rights activist Prabir Kumar Das stated that the commission is currently functioning with only one member, Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra, following completion of the tenure of chairperson Justice Satrughna Pujahari and member Shri Asim Amitabh Dash on February 9.

The PIL further pointed out that several key administrative posts in the commission remain vacant. The secretary of the OHRC retired on August 31, 2023, while the director of investigation retired on May 31, 2024. No appointments have reportedly been made to fill these posts so far.

The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday. However, the state government claimed that process has started for filling up the vacancies. In fact, appearing through video conferencing, advocate general (AG) Pitambar Acharya stated to the court that the high power committee consisting of the chief minister, the Speaker of Legislative Assembly and Leader of Opposition is scheduled to meet on Thursday (March 12) at 6 pm for selection of chairperson and a member of OHRC.