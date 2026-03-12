Kendrapara fisherman killed in crocodile attack

KENDRAPARA: A 54-year-old fisherman of Kansapala village within Mahakalapada forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park was killed after being attacked by a saltwater crocodile in Gobari river on Tuesday afternoon.

The half-eaten body of the fisherman, identified as Devakumar Mandal, was recovered from Gobari river near Kansapala village on Wednesday morning.

Devakumar was reportedly fishing in the river when he was dragged into deep water by the crocodile. Eyewitness Parikhita Mandal, who had gone for fishing with Devakumar, said, “The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Devakumar was casting a fishing net when a crocodile dragged him away in the presence of other fishermen. We raised an alarm and tried to rescue him, but the reptile pulled him into deep water.”

The villagers informed the local forest officials, following which a rescue operation was launched. After an extensive search, forest staff and firefighters recovered his half-eaten body from the river.

The Forest department would provide a compensation of `10 lakh to the deceased’s family, said Mahakalapada range officer Santanu Dalai.

Bhitarkanika ACF Manas Kumar Das said, “We have intensified awareness campaign, warning riverside villagers not to venture into the water bodies which are habitats of saltwater crocodiles. We do not think crocodiles pose a risk to public safety if people keep out of the water. But if people enter the water, their safety cannot be guaranteed.”