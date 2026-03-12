Man kills wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter with hammer in Odisha

DEOGARH: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife, daughter in law and four year old granddaughter with a hammer at Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits in Deogarh district late on Wednesday night.

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Garia (52) of Gariapali village. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on March 11 when a heated argument reportedly broke out between Ramesh and his wife.

In a fit of rage, Ramesh attacked his wife Gul Garia (42) with a hammer. In an attempt to save herself, she rushed towards the adjoining room where her daughter in law Lipi (24) and granddaughter Ishani Garia (4) were sleeping. However, the accused followed them and assaulted all three with the hammer, killing them on the spot.

The gruesome incident came to light after the accused’s brother, who lives nearby, lodged a complaint at Kundheigola police station, following which police rushed to the village and began an investigation.

On receiving information, Deogarh SP Anil Kumar Mishra, SDPO Ramesh Mahana and other police officials visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Deogarh SP Anil Mishra said, "The exact motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained. However, we suspect a sudden provocation might have led to the incident. The accused is currently absconding, but we have engaged multiple teams to nab him. Meanwhile the scientific team has reached for further investigation and bodies have been seized for post mortem."

Police informed that a niece of the accused, who was also sleeping in the house that night and managed to escape, is the only eyewitness in the case and has already given her statement to the police.

The accused has two sons who work as drivers. However, they were not present at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the brutal murder has triggered shock and tension in the locality.