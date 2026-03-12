Rabindra Jena joins BJP, claims no future in BJD

BHUBANESWAR: In a politically significant development ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, former BJD MP from Balasore Rabindra Kumar Jena on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after quitting the regional outfit.

The move has triggered speculation about its possible impact on the voting dynamics during the RS polls.

Jena, who at one point wielded significant influence within the BJD, joined the BJP at the party’s state headquarters in Bhubaneswar in the presence of state president Manmohan Samal, signalling that all is not well within the regional outfit. Along with him, several elected representatives from Balasore district, including panchayat samiti chairpersons, zilla parishad members, sarpanchs and other local leaders, also switched from the BJD to the BJP.

The political development assumes significance because Jena’s wife, Subhasini Jena, is currently a BJD MLA from the Basta Assembly constituency in Balasore district. With the Rajya Sabha election approaching, observers believe the move could influence the voting behaviour of some legislators, particularly from Balasore region.

In Rajya Sabha elections, MLAs vote through a system of proportional representation using a single transferable vote and parties generally issue whips to ensure discipline among their legislators. However, shifts in political loyalty or personal equations sometimes lead to cross-voting. Political analysts say Jena’s entry into the BJP could create pressure within sections of the BJD’s district-level leadership and legislators who were earlier associated with him.