Sundargarh closing in on enchanced procurement target of 27.71L quintals

ROURKELA: Amid sporadic reports of delay in lifting of paddy from mandis, the actual procurement in tribal-dominated Sundargarh district has exceeded the 2024-25 figure and is nearing the enhanced target of 27.71 lakh quintals this year.

Officials said by Tuesday, the procurement figure stood at 26,03,405 quintals of paddy.

Procurement for 2025-26 kharif marketing season (KMS) started from December 15, 2025 with the first phase target of 16.41 lakh quintals paddy. So far, 26,03,405 quintals have been purchased from 55,916 farmers of the total 61,331 registered cultivators. In 2024-25 KMS, around 24.35 lakh quintals were purchased in Sundargarh.

Sources said after completion of the first phase target of 16.41 lakh quintals, fresh procurement target of another 11.30 lakh quintals has been received. As of now, 1.71 lakh quintals of paddy remains to be purchased from the rest 5,415 registered farmers who are yet to be covered. If needed, the target would be enhanced to cover all registered farmers.

While the procurement figure has been impressive this season, there have been sporadic reports of farmers being made to wait for long at different mandis to sell their paddy stocks. The delay was attributed to overburdening of the paddy procurement centres (PPCs). In some instances, validity of token period of farmers got lapsed and they were given further extension to sell their produce, said the sources.

Till Tuesday, 64 of the total 133 PPCs have been declared closed after farmers tagged with these mandis reportedly exhausted their stocks.

Chief civil supplies officer of Sundargarh Ajay Rath said paddy procurement is likely to be wrapped up in 10 more days. “We look forward to purchase the remaining target of 1.71 lakh quintals of paddy by March 20. No farmers with valid tokens would be left out,” he asserted.