Tata Power served ASD notice worth Rs 656 crore to over 64L consumers: Minister KV Singh

BHUBANESWAR: Over 64 lakh electricity consumers in the state have been issued notices seeking payment of additional security deposit (ASD) amounting to Rs 656.11 crore by the Tata Power-managed distribution companies (discoms), deputy chief minister and Energy minister KV Singh informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the minister said the ASD demand was raised by the Tata Power-managed discoms after reviewing the adequacy of the security deposit collected from consumers.

“The revision is carried out based on the average electricity consumption during the preceding financial year in accordance with Regulations 53 and 54 of the OERC Distribution (Conditions of Supply) Code, 2019,” Singh Deo informed the House.

The deputy chief minister clarified that consumers are served a 30-day notice before payment is enforced and electricity disconnection for non-payment after the stipulated period is carried out as per Section 56 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

As per the data placed in the Assembly, the highest number of ASD notices were issued by Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), which served notices to 19.86 lakh consumers demanding Rs 284.87 crore.

The discom-wise figures show that Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) issued notices to 14.49 lakh consumers with a demand of Rs 107.04 crore, while Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) served notices to 13.91 lakh consumers seeking Rs 165.96 crore. Similarly, Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) issued ASD notices to 16.44 lakh consumers, demanding Rs 98.24 crore.