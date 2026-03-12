Youth rapes five-year-old after boozing with her dad in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A youth allegedly raped a five-year-old girl after consuming alcohol with her father in Rahama area under Tirtol police limits here on Tuesday.

The accused, 18-year-old Subrat Kumar Bhoi of Rahama, has been arrested by police. The shocking crime took place in the evening.

Police sources said the girl and her father were travelling to a village in Rahama to visit a relative. The accused, who was known to the father, stopped them on the way. Subrat reportedly invited the man to have a couple of drinks with him. The father agreed and both of them along with the girl went to a nearby place after buying liquor.

After the kid’s father became intoxicated, the accused allegedly lured the minor and took her to a nearby secluded place where he sexually assaulted her. After committing the crime, Subrat fled the spot, said police.

When the father regained senses after around an hour, the girl narrated her ordeal before him. The man immediately went to Tirtol police station and lodged a complaint against Subrat.

IIC Pradipta Kumar Sethi said basing on the complaint, police registered a case and sent the girl to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital for medical examination.

The accused was detained and after interrogation, arrested. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday, the IIC added.