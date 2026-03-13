16-year-old Sundargarh girl killed by spurned lover, accused arrested

ROURKELA: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly killed by a spurned lover at Rasraspur near Karamdihi under Sundargarh Sadar police limits, about 110 km from Rourkela, on Thursday.

The accused, Santosh Toppo (23), slit the throat of the minor with a knife and was later arrested, said police.

Sources said the girl was alone in her house when Toppo arrived there on a motorcycle. They had heated exchange of words following which the accused slit her throat and escaped from the scene at around 5.30 pm. Soon after, her family members reached home and found her lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, Sadar police along with a scientific team reached the crime scene and seized the body for autopsy. Sundargarh SP Amritpal Kaur also visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police said Toppo had earlier made romantic advances towards the girl, who appeared for the recently-concluded matriculation examination, on multiple occasions. He also contacted the minor over phone and even met her.

Sundargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nirmal Mohapatra said after committing crime, the accused fled the scene leaving behind his motorcycle. Toppo was tracked and arrested from his native village in Kinjirkela of nearby Balishankara block.

The SDPO said the accused used to work as a vehicle helper in Kerala and had returned home a couple of months ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that Toppo and the girl had a heated altercation following which the former slit her throat.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.