Bodies of two brothers found from Birupa river in Odisha a day after they went missing

CUTTACK: Bodies of two brothers, both in their 50s, were found floating in Birupa river within Choudwar police limits here on Thursday, a day after their cousin lodged a complaint alleging they had been missing.

The deceased were identified as Debasish Sahu (52) and Subhasish Sahu (50) of Mandapada in Choudwar. On being informed by local residents, police and fire services personnel reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the river.

Police said their cousin, who also lives in the city, had lodged complaint about their missing on Wednesday. A motorcycle along with two helmets belonging to the duo was found parked near the Birupa barrage two days back. When no one claimed the vehicle, police took it into their custody.

As per local residents, the duo had sold their paternal property in their village a year back and had been staying at a rented house in Trisulia locality since. The brothers were also reportedly unemployed.

“Preliminary investigation revealed both the brothers were unmarried. Their bodies were found in a position that suggested they were holding on to each other during their last moments. This points at the likelihood of this being a case of suicide,” said a senior police officer.

He said the bodies were handed over to their cousin after postmortem. “The postmortem reports are awaited and investigation is on to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths,” the police officer added.