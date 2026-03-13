Coal-laden trucks stranded at Naini mine in Odisha's Angul as locals block road

ANGUL: Over 70 coal-laden trucks have been stranded at the Naini mine in Chhendipada block for the past 10 days due to protests by residents of Kosala, who are opposing transportation of coal through their village.

Owned by Singareni Collieries Company Limited of Telangana, Naini is the first coal mine to begin operations in Chhendipada belt, starting production in April 2025. However, the mine does not yet have its own dedicated route for transporting coal and is currently dependent on village roads to move coal to NH-55.

Opposing transportation of coal through their village citing concerns over pollution and the risk of accidents, residents of Kosala have been staging dharna on the village road, blocking movement of trucks from the mine. Efforts by the local administration to resolve the issue have been unsuccessful so far.

Village secretary SS Sahu said, “The movement of coal-laden trucks will cause severe pollution, accidents and damage to the existing roads. Life of villagers will not be normal if we allow the trucks to pass. Although there is no mining plan permitting this, the administration has allowed transportation of coal through the village road.”