DPR approval delayed, Petanala yet to be renovated

CUTTACK: Discontentment is brewing among residents of CDA locality in Cuttack as the renovation work of Petanala has been lying stalled for the last almost two years with the revised detailed project report (DPR) for the same yet to be approved by the state government.

After repeated demands from the local residents, the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) had initiated steps for renovation of the Petanala drainage channel which runs for over 3.3 km from Sector 10 to Sector 1 through the Bidanasi project area. The work was to commence in April 2023 and scheduled for completion by December 2026.

Accordingly, a sum of Rs 36 crore was sanctioned by the then BJD government for the first phase work of the project which included removal of weeds, desilting and construction of two-metre high guard wall on both sides of the drainage channel stretching for around 1,200 metre.

The first phase work was wrapped up before the 2024 general elections. Later, the drainage division initiated steps for construction of five bridges and guard wall on both sides of the remaining portion of the Petanala stretching around 2,100 metre, at an estimated cost of Rs 98 crore. Accordingly in early 2025, a revised DPR was prepared and sent to the present government by CDA for approval.