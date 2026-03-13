Fear over cross-voting in RS elections: Congress shifts nine Odisha MLAs to Bengaluru

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear over cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 16, the Congress, in a bid to keep its flock together, flew its legislators to Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
Sources said nine of the party’s 14 MLAs, accompanied by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, took the evening flight to the Karnataka capital. The MLAs are expected to return to Bhubaneswar on the day of election.
However, five MLAs did not accompany the OPCC president to Bengaluru. They include leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam, senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango and Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena.
A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the MLAs have been shifted to Bengaluru to avoid poaching by the BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray. Das had a meeting with several MLAs in the afternoon before taking the decision to shift them to a Congress-ruled state where they cannot be approached by the rival camp. The MLAs are also expected to meet national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Bengaluru, depending on his availability.
The Congress has extended support to the second BJD candidate Dr Datteswar Hota. Though the BJD and Congress have the numbers to win the second seat, entry of Ray has revived memories of 2002 election in which he had won after cross-voting by a dozen Congress and BJD MLAs.
Earlier, Congress had issued a three-line whip to the party’s MLAs asking them to remain present at Bhubaneswar till March 16 without fail for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections on the day.
The fear of cross-voting in favour of Ray also prevails in the BJD camp. A day after her husband, former Balasore MP Rabindra Kumar Jena joined BJP, BJD MLA from Basta Subasini Jena met party president Naveen Patnaik along with Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik.
The meeting has assumed significance as Naveen accused the BJP of resorting to horse-trading to win the Rajya Sabha elections following Jena’s switching sides. Subasini was called to the Naveen Niwas amidst uncertainties over her loyalty. Her statement on Wednesday that time will reveal her choice in the RS elections had added to the discomfiture in the BJD.
Though Subasini softened her stand on Thursday by announcing that she continues to be in BJD and considers Naveen Patnaik as her leader, sources said, the party leadership is not sure of the developing situation.