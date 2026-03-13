Fear over cross-voting in RS elections: Congress shifts nine Odisha MLAs to Bengaluru

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear over cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on March 16, the Congress, in a bid to keep its flock together, flew its legislators to Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

Sources said nine of the party’s 14 MLAs, accompanied by president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Bhakta Charan Das, took the evening flight to the Karnataka capital. The MLAs are expected to return to Bhubaneswar on the day of election.

However, five MLAs did not accompany the OPCC president to Bengaluru. They include leader of Congress legislature party (CLP) Ramachandra Kadam, senior MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous, Gunupur MLA Satyajeet Gomango and Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Chandra Jena.

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that the MLAs have been shifted to Bengaluru to avoid poaching by the BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray. Das had a meeting with several MLAs in the afternoon before taking the decision to shift them to a Congress-ruled state where they cannot be approached by the rival camp. The MLAs are also expected to meet national Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Bengaluru, depending on his availability.

The Congress has extended support to the second BJD candidate Dr Datteswar Hota. Though the BJD and Congress have the numbers to win the second seat, entry of Ray has revived memories of 2002 election in which he had won after cross-voting by a dozen Congress and BJD MLAs.