Grooms in Odisha's Kendrapara take the palanquin route to wedding

KENDRAPARA: The trend of grooms travelling to wedding venues on palanquins has seen a considerable rise in Kendrapara recently.

Many grooms now opt for decorative wooden palanquins adorned with flowers and velvet cloth to travel to the wedding venue.

On Wednesday, Satya Ranjan Sahoo (30) of Kendrapara town rode a palanquin to reach his bride’s house in Bishnupur village under Garadpur block. “I first travelled by car to a point about 2 km from Bishnupur. From there, I sat in a palanquin and proceeded to the marriage venue in a procession. Four palkhivalas (palanquin bearers) carried the palanquin,” said Satya.

Each bearer received Rs 1,500 while the owner of the palanquin was paid Rs 5,000 as rent.

Similarly, Rajiv Rout of Kendrapara recently got married riding a palanquin. He said the experience was special. “We often travel in cars. But once in a lifetime, during one’s wedding, one should ride a palanquin,” he said.

Randhir Rout of Kendrapara, who runs a tent house agency, said, “Nowadays many parents prefer palanquins for their sons’ marriage processions. I have four palanquins to meet the huge demand during the marriage season.”