Majority of the blocks in Odisha have safe groundwater: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday informed the Assembly that vast majority of blocks in the state remain in the ‘safe’ category in terms of groundwater availability, according to the latest assessment.

Replying to a question from BJD MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, the chief minister said that as per the Groundwater Resource Assessment (GWRA)-2025, out of the total 314 blocks in the state, 298 blocks have been classified as safe, while 10 blocks fall under the semi-critical category. No block in Odisha has been classified as over-exploited or critical, he added.

Providing districtwise details, Majhi said the semi-critical blocks include Baliapal in Balasore district, Korei in Jajpur, Bhubaneswar, Bolagarh and Khurda blocks in Khurda district, Nuapada in Nuapada district, Talcher in Angul, Jharsuguda block in Jharsuguda district, Nayagarh block in Nayagarh district and Bargarh block in Bargarh district.

The chief minister further informed the House that the state government has not conducted any separate scientific study in the last five years specifically on the rapid increase of borewells and its impact on groundwater levels.