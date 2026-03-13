Mercury crosses 40 degree Celcius in Odisha's Jharsuguda

BHUBANESWAR: With weather conditions remaining dry in the state, mercury level surged above 40 degree Celsius in Jharsuguda, even as India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said there won’t be any major change in daytime temperature during the next 48 hours.

Officials of the national weather body said Jharsuguda recorded the maximum temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius on the day. Besides, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Hirakud also reported a temperature of 39 degree Celsius and above.

Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on the day logged 38.6 degree and 35.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Met officials said the day temperature that surged by at least 2 to 3 degree C on the day will likely remain the same for another 48 hours till Saturday.

A trough line extending from southern Jharkhand to northern Chhattisgarh across interior Odisha is, however, expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some places of the state on March 15 and 16, triggering a drop in temperature by 1 or 2 degree C in certain parts of the state.

Low to moderate showers are expected in Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati. Weather will remain dry over the rest of the districts, IMD officials said.